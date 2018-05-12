Home Nation

Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan seeks apology from BJP on derogatory reference to Bal Gangadhar Tilak

Chavan today demanded that the BJP apologise to the country over a mention of Bal Gangadhar Tilak as "Father of Terrorism" in a Class 8 reference book in Rajasthan.

Published: 12th May 2018 07:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader and the former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan today demanded that the BJP apologise to the country over a mention of Bal Gangadhar Tilak as "Father of Terrorism" in a Class 8 reference book in Rajasthan.

Printed by a Mathura-based publisher, the book is used by private English-medium schools affiliated to the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE).

"Is the Rajasthan government in its senses?" Chavan said, evoking a famous quote attributed to Tilak who regularly lambasted the British government in his newspaper.

"This is not just an insult of the country but also that of crores of freedom fighters. BJP should apologise to the country," Chavan said.

Tilak lit the fire of Freedom Movement, and "it's condemnable that such a personality is called "Father of Terrorism" in a book for students," the former Maharashtra chief minister said.

"This is a poor attempt to tarnish the image of leaders such as Tilak, Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi," he alleged.

Following the controversy, officials at the Student Advisor Publication Private Limited, which publishes the book, had said yesterday that the mistake was rectified in the revised edition.

"The translators made the mistake. It had come to our notice and was corrected in the revised edition last month," Rajpal Singh, a production official at the publisher's office, told PTI.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ashok Chavan Maharashtra Congress chief BJP Bal Gangadhar Tilak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
EVM, Voting

Three-tier West Bengal panchayat poll campaign ends

death, murder,suicide

60-year-old Maharashtra farmer, who set himself ablaze last week, dies

Woman can file complaint against ex-husband for cruelty even after divorce: Supreme Court 

IPL2018
Videos
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey.
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Gallery
First time voters at Padamanabhanagar Governent school in Bengaluru. (EPS | Nagaraja Gadekal)
IN PICTURES | Karnataka goes to poll; 5 crore voters to decide state's fate
They are the darlings of football fans all around the world but never before have contested in the biggest stage of international football ever before. Here are five present-day superstars for whom Russia is going to be the first World Cup of their career
Five superstars who are going to make their FIFA World Cup debut in Russia