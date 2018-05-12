MGNREGA: BJP and Congress in war of words in Tripura

By UNI

AGARTALA: With the protest from Tripura Congress against the decision of the state government to keep payment of all allowances meant for the poorest in abeyance and suspend all works on employment-related schemes MGNREGA, BJP today hit back suggesting the opposition to stop disruption without going deep into the problem.

BJP Vice President Subal Bhowmik said that the last CPI (M) government did not comply with the directives of the central government set for MGNREGA scheme.

Tripura got negative score in 25 -points performance scale of MGNREGA in last year and unfortunately because of bad governance of leftist the state scored only 23.

"Both the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister tried hard to convince the central government that it was not the fault of the job card holders but stopping fund of MGNREGA is actually affecting the livelihood of those section on the contrary, the persons who did the mistake are safe.

They committed to take action against all the accused officials and political bosses and got the fund release from the ministry," Bhowmik said.

He also pointed out that when new government took charge the state finance was deficit by Rs 11000 Cr and number of unemployed overshoot 7.5 lakh.

There was institutional form of corruption during the Left Front government that prevented normal flow of fund in Tripura, which is actually affecting the development process of the state.

"No allowance has been withdrawn and all of them will start being paid from June after an extensive ongoing review being done by the state government; according to feedback received by the state government many people who do not qualify for the allowances are being paid the same while many who deserve such allowances continue to be deprived; this was done by the previous Left Front government in partisan interest; we do not believe in depriving anybody but we do want that really eligible and deserving people have access to these benefits given from public money," he said.

In regard to the eviction notices served on dwellers on the banks of River Howrah, Bhowmik said that many dwellers on the river banks have their household in safe areas but they continue to encroach and occupy government land.

All those who have lands and homes in other safe areas will be evicted but we have requested the state government to arrange for alternative rehabilitation for the really landless and homeless people; nobody will be inconvenienced by this as the government is only trying to save the Agartala from flooding and restore the environment, he added.

The Congress yesterday had blockade national highway at Agartala demanding immediate resumption of the payments of all social pensions and schemes.

Tripura PCC president Birjit Sinha alleged that an unprecedented situation of crisis has emerged as a result of the state government's thoughtless decision and they demanded a roll-back of the decision immediately.

"The payment of allowances for disadvantaged people, including old age pension, allowance for widows, women deserted by husbands, physically handicapped people and others have all been suspended in the name of a review ;the government is free to review the names and identities of beneficiaries but why should payment should be suspended? This is a foolish, thoughtless and anti-people decision; besides, a severe crisis has been created by the government's decision," Sinha said.

Criticising the temporary stay on recruitment he said that fresh recruitment could be stopped temporarily but why the blanket ban.

It is amazing that recruitment has been frozen but one after another OSDs are being appointed by the administration and in one case a retired IAS officer B K Chibbar has recently been appointed on a fat monthly salary but this man was never engaged in developmental administration but worked in other posts; how can he advise the chief minister on development.