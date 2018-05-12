RJD leader Dina Gope shot dead in Patna

Home Nation

By IANS

PATNA: A Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in the Bihar capital on Saturday, police said.

Dina Gope, who was also the husband of former Patna deputy mayor, was killed when he was returning home after attending a relative's marriage, a police officer said.

Criminals used an AK-47 to kill him near his residence in Anushabad, he added.

The murder took place amid tightened security imposed here since Friday in view of RJD chief Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap's marriage on Saturday night.

Over 10,000 guests, including VIPs like Congress President Rahul Gandhi, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, were likely to attend the ceremony.

