Security arrangements beefed up across Bengal in view of Panchayat polls

Ahead of crucial Panchayat polls on Monday, security arrangements have been beefed up across the state.

Published: 12th May 2018 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

By UNI

KOLKATA: Ahead of crucial Panchayat polls on Monday, security arrangements have been beefed up across the state.

A team of armed force is coming to the state.

Meanwhile, the state has started training civic volunteers for May 14 polls.

Almost 2000 police are coming from Andhra, Odisha, Telengana and Sikkim in order to beef up security arrangements ahead of the Panchayat polls.

Earlier, West Bengal Government had sent letters to state governments of Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Punjab seeking additional police forces for providing security cover to the 58,000 polling booths where Panchayat elections would be held on May 14.

The State Election Commission reportedly wanted to deploy one armed person in each of the 58,467 polling booths.

It also wanted a company (comprising 80 personnel) of armed personnel to patrol each of the 330 blocks of the state during election.

Meanwhile, all the schools up to 12th standard in the state will remain closed on Monday in view of the Panchayat polls security.

Only those schools will remain closed where the polls would be held.

Following the advisory issued by the State Government, it has said keeping in view the Panchayat polls security officials concerned have been advised to keep the schools up to 12th standard closed on Monday in those areas where the Panchayat elections are going to be held.

The Panchayat polls in West Bengal will be held as per schedule on May 14.

Counting will take place on May 17 and repolling, if any, will be held the day before, SEC secretary Nilanjan Shandilya told media.

The SEC's announcement followed the Supreme Court direction to the state poll panel to ensure "free and fair" Panchayat elections in the state.

Mr Shandilya said elections will be held in 621 zila parishads, 6157 panchayat samitis besides 31,827 gram panchayats.

West Bengal Panchayat polls

Comments

