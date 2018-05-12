Home Nation

Thane Call Detail Record scam: Crime Branch makes 14th arrest

The CDR racket was unearthed on January 24 when police, acting on a tip-off, nabbed four private detectives from Kalwa.

Published: 12th May 2018 05:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 05:11 PM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

THANE: One more person was arrested by Thane Police's Crime Branch in connection with the Call Detail Record (CDR) racket that it is investigating, taking the number of persons arrested to 14, officials said today.

Senior Inspector Nitin Thakre told PTI that Laxman Thakur, whose name cropped during the interrogation of some of the arrested accused, was nabbed yesterday evening.

The official said that Thakur was produced before a magistrate who remanded him in police custody till May 14.

The CDR racket was unearthed on January 24 when police, acting on a tip-off, nabbed four private detectives from Kalwa here.

Since then, police said, 14 persons have been arrested in the scam which involved the illegal procurement and sale of CDRs of private individuals.

Among those arrested were woman detective Rajani Pandit and noted lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui.

Pandit, who was arrested on February 2, was granted bail by Additional Sessions Judge A S Bhaisare on March 13.

Siddiqui was arrested on March 16 and was released on March 21 after a bench of Justices S C Dharamadhikari and P D Naik of the Bombay High Court held that the Thane police had acted in a "high-handed" manner and had failed to follow "due process of law" while arresting the lawyer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Anybody can be PM, Rahul Gandhi popular with the public: BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha

Senior RJD leader Rabri Devi becomes opposition leader in Bihar legislative council

UP Civic body chairperson, Hindu outfit leader booked for graveyard land grab bid

IPL2018
Videos
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey.
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Gallery
First time voters at Padamanabhanagar Governent school in Bengaluru. (EPS | Nagaraja Gadekal)
IN PICTURES | Karnataka goes to poll; 5 crore voters to decide state's fate
They are the darlings of football fans all around the world but never before have contested in the biggest stage of international football ever before. Here are five present-day superstars for whom Russia is going to be the first World Cup of their career
Five superstars who are going to make their FIFA World Cup debut in Russia