UP Civic body chairperson, Hindu outfit leader booked for graveyard land grab bid

Published: 12th May 2018 04:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 04:59 PM   |  A+A-

File Photo for Representational Purposes.

By PTI

SAMBHAL: The Chandausi Municipal Corporation chairperson and a Hindu outfit leader have been booked for allegedly attempting to grab a graveyard land here, police said.

The FIR was lodged against municipal corporation chairperson and local BJP leader Indu Rani, Hindu Jagran Manch leader Kaushal Kishore and 50 to 60 others, Circle Officer, Chandausi, Omkar Singh said.

They were booked following a complaint lodged by one Iftiqar, who alleged that Rani and Kishore along with the others arrived at the graveyard in Gandhi Park yesterday and tried to grab the land, he said.

Iftiqar also accused them of attempting to stoke religious emotions by instigating a particular community, Singh said, adding that a case has been registered and investigations are on.

Meanwhile, a junior engineer of the corporation, K K Agarwal, has lodged a counter FIR alleging that some locals opposed the construction of a boundary wall in the area under the state government's beautification drive, the officer said.

