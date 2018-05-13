17 dead, 13 injured in two different road accidents in Himachal Pradesh

Harpeet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: In two different accidents in the Himachal Pradesh today, seventeen people lost their lives.

In the first incident eleven people were killed when a bus fell down in Sirmaur district and in another incident, a car fell down in a gorge.

Sources said that around eleven people were killed and another thirteen got injured when a private bus of the Bhagnal Travel (HP 64 9097), in which they were travelling, fell in a 200-feet deep gorge on the Solan-Rajgarh road near Naeneti in Rajgarh of Sirmaur district. The driver was among those killed on the spot.

The Solan-bound bus had 25 passengers, out of which six died on the spot and the rest, including a four-year-old child, succumbed to their injuries at the regional hospital in Solan.

The local people in the area began rescue operations. The rescue team, which arrived later, had a tough time extricating the victims from the badly mangled bus.

Sirmaur Deputy Commissioner Lalit Jain said the rescue operation was over and most of the victims were from Rajgarh area. He said the cause of the accident was yet to be ascertained.

In another accident, six persons were killed near Chaila on the Theog-Hatkoti road as a car plunged into a 200-feet gorge, after the driver of the Estilo car as he failed to negotiate a u-turn.

"The victims are being identified," said Superintendent of Shimla Umapati Jambval.