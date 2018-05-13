Home Nation

Ahead of West Bengal panchayat election, BJP leaders arrested for possession of Rs 10 lakh in cash

The arrested persons included BJP Jalpaiguri district secretary Shubhankar Ghosh and Alipurduar district leader Raju Ghosh.

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By PTI

ALIPURDUAR: Two days before the panchayat election in the state, the police today arrested three persons including two BJP leaders for allegedly possessing Rs 10 lakh in cash in the district.

Superintendent of Police Avaru Rabindranath said the three were arrested from a hotel here and the unaccounted cash has been seized.

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh said the money belonged to the party and it would be informed to the state Election Commission.

The panchayat election would be held on May 14.

