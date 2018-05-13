Home Nation

Centre approves Rs 4 crore grant for Centre of Excellence at Aligarh Muslim University

The "Translational Research on Bioinspired Nanomaterials and Drugs from Endophytes" will be done in active collaboration with researchers from various national institutes.

Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

ALIGARH: The Central government has approved a grant of Rs 4 crore to establish a "Centre of Excellence" for research on Bioinspired Nanomaterials and Drugs at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

Led by Professor Absar Ahmad, the varsity's Interdisciplinary Nanotechnology Centre will act as a nodal lab to carry out the task of mass fabrication of bio-inspired nanomaterials, bio-nanoconjugates and complete characterisation, a university statement said.

"The project is aimed at mass production of chemically and physically difficult to synthesise nanoparticles, studies on metal accumulation in plants and employing them for bleaching of technologically important nanoparticles," Ahmad was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, the university on Sunday conducted the entrance examinations for admission to the Bachelor of Technology and Bachelor of Architecture courses peacefully.

A total of 21,808 students appeared in 27 different centres of the AMU and 12 centres in Lucknow, Patna, Srinagar, Kolkata, Kozhikode and Bhopal. Vice Chancellor Professor Tariq Mansoor visited various centres.

Special help centres were organised by the National Service Scheme of the university at the railway station and other important places to provide guidance to the candidates.

Special camps were also put up by various NGOs, university students and non-teaching bodies to provide drinking water and other necessary facilities to parents and guardians.

