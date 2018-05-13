Home Nation

Government mulls putting SC/ST Act in Schedule IX of Constitution to insulate it from judicial scrutiny

The government is likely to introduce the bill in the monsoon session of Parliament to incorporate the legislation in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution.

Published: 13th May 2018 05:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2018 05:11 PM   |  A+A-

File photo of Indian Parliament | Reuters

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government is planning to bring an ordinance to overturn the Supreme Court verdict putting safeguards on arrests under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and subsequently introduce a bill to insulate it from further judicial scrutiny.

The government is likely to introduce the bill in the monsoon session of Parliament to incorporate the legislation in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution, laws under which cannot be challenged in courts.

Through the ordinance, the government will reintroduce provisions of the act which it feels were diluted by the Supreme Court verdict in March this year.

The "dilution" triggered massive protests by various Dalit and political outfits, during which nearly a dozen people were killed.

"While the bill is a permanent arrangement to ensure that the SC/ST Act's provisions are not diluted again, the ordinance is an interim arrangement to overturn the ruling," a senior government functionary explained.

The proposed ordinance would make it clear that notwithstanding any judgement or any other law in force, the provisions of the act shall remain valid.

"Once promulgated, this would mean the ordinance would overturn the SC order," a Law Ministry official said.

"The next hearing is on May 16 and much would depend on that," said a senior official in the Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry.

Referring to the proposed bill, an official said, "Once included in the Ninth Schedule, the legislation gets protection under Article 31-B (validation of certain Acts and Regulations) and is not subject to judicial scrutiny."

Recently, the Supreme Court refused to stay its March 20 order diluting certain provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

While hearing observations by attorney general K K Venugopal on a review petition filed by the Centre, the apex court had said that it was not against the Act but the innocent should not be punished.

Dalit groups had organised protests across the country on April 2 against the "dilution" of the act through the Supreme Court's March 20 verdict.

The protests had turned violent at several places which left nearly a dozen people killed.

Opposition parties also accused the government of failing to protect Dalit rights.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last month asserted that his government would not let any dilution in the law aimed at preventing atrocities against SCs and STs.

In its March 20 order, the apex court had laid down new guidelines for police officers on how to ensure that innocent people, especially public officials, are protected from false complaints under the act.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SC/ST Act Schedule IX Constitution Parliament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

This is Congress party's Nawaz Sharif moment: BJP on allegations against Chidambaram family

Alternate route to Vaishno Devi shrine opened to pilgrims; PM to formally inaugurate it on May 19

BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha hints at contesting from Patna Sahib in 2019 Lok Sabha polls

IPL2018
Videos
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma | Instagram
Virat Kohli 'uncomfortable' over scrutiny of personal life
Alia Bhatt | Instagram
Alia Bhatt’s summer ethnic trend
Gallery
Zohra Sehgal known as the oldest mother in Bollywood has even played Amitabh Bachchan's mother's role in Cheeni Kum. She has acted in movies like 'Cheeni Kum', 'K3G', 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' to name a few. (YouTube grab)
This Mother's Day remembering some of the iconic cine'maas'
Take a look back at Deepika Padukone's various outfit styles and looks at the 71st Cannes film festival. The Indian film actress made two red carpet appearances at the prestigious event. Deepika Padukone's stylist Shaleena Nathani captioned the actress' l
IN PICTURES: Decoding Deepika Padukone's fashion at the Cannes Film Festival 2018