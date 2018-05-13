Home Nation

Indian Coast Guard to help members of South Asian Seas Region on incidents of oil and chemical pollution

ICG will cooperate with member nations of the South Asian Seas Region and respond to all incidents of oil and chemical pollution in the region.

For representational purposes (EPS | Albin Mathew)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) will cooperate with member nations of the South Asian Seas Region and respond to all incidents of oil and chemical pollution in the region, according to a statement.

"The Indian government had given its consent for signing an MoU for 'Co-operation on the Response to Oil and Chemical Pollution in the South Asian Seas Region'.

The decision was taken by the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 28," the ICG statement read.

The MoU intends to promote closer cooperation between India and other maritime nations comprising the South Asian Seas Region namely Bangladesh, Maldives, Pakistan and Sri Lanka for protection and preservation of the marine environment in the region.

"The Indian Coast Guard on behalf of the Government of India will be responsible for cooperation and responding to all incidents of oil and chemical pollution in the South Asian Seas Region as and when assistance is requested by the member state during a spill," the statement read.

