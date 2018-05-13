Home Nation

US curbs' effect on Russia arms deals discussed at NSA-level dialogue

Several Russian companies which supply military equipment and spares to India are likely to face sanctions under the US Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act.

Published: 13th May 2018 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2018 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval (Photo | AFP)

By Ramananda Sengupta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and other senior officials, including Secretary of the Russian Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, in Moscow on Thursday.

Sources said this was part of the regular NSA-level dialogue between the two nations, and preceded the summit meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and recently re-elected Russian President Vladimir Putin expected in India later this year.

Apart from regular issues like combating narco-terrorism and organised crime, the two sides discussed the implications of the impending US sanctions on Russia and Iran, which could impact India’s pending arms purchases as well as its energy security.

Several Russian companies which supply military equipment and spares to India are likely to face sanctions under the US Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had travelled to Russia last month and discussed a slew of defence deals.  

Sources in New Delhi said the government would decide on how to deal with the sanctions only after they were formally imposed and their “contours became clear.” According to one source, “We have already requested Washington to be sensitive to our concerns, particularly towards deals already finalized with Russians. We also pointed out that none of our purchases pose any direct or indirect threat to American interests.”  

Sources said the Indian side also sought Russian help in freeing Indian engineers kidnapped by the Taliban in Afghanistan earlier this month. However, they declined comment on whether the issue of Moscow’s increasing military and strategic relationship with Pakistan was raised.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Russia arms deal Ajit Doval India Russia PM Modi Vladimir Putin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Unending protests hit education in Jammu and Kashmir

Army, Jammu and Kashmir Speaker differ over house construction

Srinagar diary

IPL2018
Videos
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey.
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Gallery
Fevered preparations are underway ahead of Prince Harry's wedding with actress Meghan Markle on May 19: Many roads have been repaved, street signs are being repainted, storefronts are decked out with life-size cutouts of Harry and Markle and shoppers are
IN PICTURES | All roads lead to Windsor ahead of Prince Harry-Meghan Markle's wedding
A voter shows his ink stained finger after casting his ballot during the polling day for the Karnataka Assembly election 2018 in Bengaluru on Saturday. (PTI Photos)
IN PICTURES | Karnataka Assembly Elections: Five crore voters to decide state's fate