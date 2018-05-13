Home Nation

Will be back in Goa in few weeks: Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar in video message

Published: 13th May 2018 06:46 PM

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar (File | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, through a video message, today said that he would return to his home state in the "next few weeks" from the US, where he has been undergoing medical treatment since March.

The video message was played at a BJP workers' meeting that was addressed by party president Amit Shah.

Parrikar (62) is undergoing treatment for a pancreatic ailment at a hospital in the US, where he was admitted in the first week of March after being treated at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital.

The Congress has demanded the appointment of a "full-time" Chief Minister for the coastal state in Parrikar's absence.

In the absence of the Chief Minister, a three-member advisory committee, comprising cabinet ministers, is looking after the day-to-day affairs of the government.

