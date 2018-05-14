Home Nation

23 IPS transfers in Madhya Pradesh: 12 districts, including 3 caste violence-hit districts get new police chiefs

In a major police department shake-up in Madhya Pradesh, 23 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers were transferred on Monday evening.

Published: 14th May 2018 10:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 10:33 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: In a major police department shake-up in Madhya Pradesh, 23 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers were transferred on Monday evening.

The shake-up resulted in 12 districts getting new police chiefs (SPs), including the three districts of Gwalior-Chambal region which witnessed caste violence on April 2, resulting in the loss of seven lives.

District police chiefs of all three caste violence districts, among them Gwalior, Bhind and Morena were changed. While SP Gwalior 2005 batch IPS officer Dr Ashish was shifted as AIG in state police headquarters at Bhopal, the Morena SP 2011 batch IPS officer Aditya Pratap Singh too was shifted to the state PHQ as Commandant of the anti-naxal Hawk Force.

The SP Bhind Prashant Khare (2010 batch IPS) was transferred as SP of Seoni district.

Presently posted as SP Khandwa, 2009 batch IPS officer Navneet Bhaseen was appointed the new SP Gwalior, while SP of naxal affected Balaghat district Amit Sanghi (2010 batch IPS) was appointed the new SP of Morena district. A 2009 batch IPS officer Rudolf Alvares will be the new SP of Bhind district.

Importantly, seven persons were killed and dozens of others, including over 50 police personnel injured in caste violence that was triggered in the three districts of Gwalior-Chambal region on April 2, following the nationwide Bharat Bandh call given by pro-Dalit outfits over the Supreme Court decision against the misuse of provisions of SC/ST (Atrocities) Act.

The shifting of three SPs of the districts of Gwalior-Chambal region is being seen as the fallout of the inability of the police force to timely prevent the April 2 Bharat Bandh violence from snowballing into full fledged caste violence.

At least nine other districts, including Chhattarpur, Rewa, Sidhi, Khandwa, Sehore, Narsinghpur, Shahdol, Balaghat and Seoni too got new district police chiefs.

Another significant change was the appointment of Hawk Force (MP Police’s anti-naxal force) Commandant the 2008 batch IPS officer Jaidevan A as the new SP of naxal-affected Balaghat district. The move is being seen as a strategic move by MP police higher ups and state home department to go on the offensive against the CPI (Maoists) in Balaghat.

Importantly, just two days back 11 villagers, who formed crucial link of the supply network of the naxals in Balaghat district were arrested by the police.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Sunanda Pushkar death case: Congress will not cow down or bow down, says party

Court Hammer

Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case: 2 more witnesses turn hostile

West Bengal panchayat poll violence: Opposition lashes out at TMC, SEC

IPL2018
Videos
Ekta Kapoor  |Instagram
Ekta Kapoor slams International YouTuber for trolling
Palestinian protesters carry an injured man who was shot by Israeli troops during a deadly protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel | AP
Dozens killed in Gaza protests ahead of embassy opening
Gallery
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Britain prepares as the Royal Wedding day nears
Chennai Super Kings rode on opener Ambati Rayudu (100 not out) and Shane Watson (57) heroics to hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets here on Sunday and maintain their second spot in the Indian Premier League. | PTI
IPL: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson help Chennai Super Kings hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets