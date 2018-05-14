Home Nation

Aurangabad riots: 70 persons detained, says Maharashtra Police

Around 70 persons have been detained in connection with riots in Aurangabad in central Maharashtra, Milind Bharambe, Inspector General of Police, Aurangabad range told PTI.

Rioters hurl stones and sticks during a communal riot that escalated due to clamping illegal water connection in a religious place in Moti Karanja area of Aurangabad on Friday, 11 May, 2018 | PTI

By PTI

MUMBAI: Around 70 persons have been detained in connection with riots in Aurangabad in central Maharashtra, Milind Bharambe, Inspector General of Police, Aurangabad range told PTI.

An official said that the situation in the city had come back to normal and there was no report of any untoward incident in the past two days.

Police officials said that eight cases had been registered in which hundreds of people had been booked for offences like damaging public property, rioting and arson.

The official said that internet services would be activated by tomorrow morning if the present calm continued.

"Action against those who indulged in violence has begun and we are identifying them through eye-witness accounts, CCTV footage and video recordings," he said.

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code had been revoked in the city but CrPC section 37/13 continued, the official said.

Two persons died and around fifty others, including a dozen policemen, were injured as clashes broke out between two communities in Aurangabad city in central Maharashtra late evening on May 11.

Several shops and scores of vehicles were torched during the riots.

Aurangabad riots

