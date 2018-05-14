Home Nation

AYUSH University VC Baldev Kumar Dhiman's controversial comment on gender selection triggers row

All India Democratic Women’s Association had demanded that a case should be registered against him and he should be removed by the government from his post.

Published: 14th May 2018 05:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 05:55 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Vice-Chancellor of the AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy) University in Kurukshetra Dr Baldev Kumar Dhiman has triggered a controversy by claiming that Ayurveda can help in gender selection before conception. On this, All India Democratic Women’s Association had demanded that a case should be registered against him and he should be removed by the government from his post.

Speaking at a function to mark the birth anniversary of Narad Muni, Dhiman said that ayurvedic medicine could give desired results. “ The ancient scripture clearly mentions that it is possible to select gender before pregnancy. But, one has to follow the instructions for two months for desired results,” he claimed.

Dhiman said that traditional alternative technique includes medication, dietary and physical regulations and meditation at the pre-conception stage.

Reacting sharply on the comments made by Dhiman, AIDWA has condemned the statement made by Dhiman, claiming that ayurveda can help in the selection of gender before conception. Not only does this display a completely unscientific mindset, it violates the PNDT Act which makes sex selection illegal, whether before or after conception. According to the Act it is also illegal to advertise or promote any method leading to sex selection.

Janwadi Mahila Samiti's State Secretary General Savita, President Shakuntala Jakhar, Treasurer Rajkumari Dahiya and Vice President Jagmati Sangwan jointly said that at a time when the BJP Government in Haryana is claiming to have reduced sex imbalance in the state through their effective implementation of the PNDT Act, and other measures, these views expressed by an esteemed vice chancellor cannot be taken lightly. AIDWA demands strict action against Dhiman for his anti woman mind-set and his violation of the law. He must be removed from office immediately and a case should be registered against VC for violation of the PNDT Act, otherwise the movement against it will be launched, they claimed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AYUSH gender selection Baldev Kumar Dhiman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Mehbooba Mufti government revokes order that sought details of Kashmiri Pandits visiting Kheer Bhawani temple

EVM, Voting

High Court notice to Punjab State Election Commission on plea seeking EVMs in panchayat polls

Congress terms chargesheet against Shashi Tharoor as politically motivated

IPL2018
Videos
Deepika Padukone leaves the Cannes Film Festival. Shaleena Nathani captioned it: 'Cannes you were fabulous @deepikapadukone #cannes2018 wearing @maxmara bag @burberry shoes @gianvitorossi sunglasses @marcjacobs'(Instagram Photo | @shaleenanathani)
Deepika Padukone shares her Cannes experience!
Image used for representational purpose
Four platforms spurring growth of local businesses
Gallery
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Britain prepares as the Royal Wedding day nears
Chennai Super Kings rode on opener Ambati Rayudu (100 not out) and Shane Watson (57) heroics to hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets here on Sunday and maintain their second spot in the Indian Premier League. | PTI
IPL: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson help Chennai Super Kings hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets