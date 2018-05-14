AYUSH University VC Baldev Kumar Dhiman's controversial comment on gender selection triggers row

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Vice-Chancellor of the AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy) University in Kurukshetra Dr Baldev Kumar Dhiman has triggered a controversy by claiming that Ayurveda can help in gender selection before conception. On this, All India Democratic Women’s Association had demanded that a case should be registered against him and he should be removed by the government from his post.

Speaking at a function to mark the birth anniversary of Narad Muni, Dhiman said that ayurvedic medicine could give desired results. “ The ancient scripture clearly mentions that it is possible to select gender before pregnancy. But, one has to follow the instructions for two months for desired results,” he claimed.

Dhiman said that traditional alternative technique includes medication, dietary and physical regulations and meditation at the pre-conception stage.

Reacting sharply on the comments made by Dhiman, AIDWA has condemned the statement made by Dhiman, claiming that ayurveda can help in the selection of gender before conception. Not only does this display a completely unscientific mindset, it violates the PNDT Act which makes sex selection illegal, whether before or after conception. According to the Act it is also illegal to advertise or promote any method leading to sex selection.

Janwadi Mahila Samiti's State Secretary General Savita, President Shakuntala Jakhar, Treasurer Rajkumari Dahiya and Vice President Jagmati Sangwan jointly said that at a time when the BJP Government in Haryana is claiming to have reduced sex imbalance in the state through their effective implementation of the PNDT Act, and other measures, these views expressed by an esteemed vice chancellor cannot be taken lightly. AIDWA demands strict action against Dhiman for his anti woman mind-set and his violation of the law. He must be removed from office immediately and a case should be registered against VC for violation of the PNDT Act, otherwise the movement against it will be launched, they claimed.