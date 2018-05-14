Home Nation

BJP-RSS men involved in rape cases in Madhya Pradesh: Congress

The party's state chief spokesperson Manak Agrawal also stated that he would soon come with fact and figures to support his claims.

Published: 14th May 2018 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag

Image used for representational purpose. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Opposition Congress’ chief spokesperson Manak Agrawal has made a sensational claim about men associated with the ruling BJP and its parent organization RSS being involved in most of the rape cases being reported in Madhya Pradesh.

Interacting with journalists in Itarsi town of Hoshangabad district on Sunday evening, the veteran Congress leader said “MP is third in terms of rape cases presently in the country and such cases are continously rising in the state, even as the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan proudly boasts about his commitment towards safety of his behens and bhanjis (sisters and nieces).”

“Most of the rape complaints in various police stations in the state are against the BJP and RSS men, as in most of the rape cases BJP and RSS men are found to be involved. Particularly, those RSS men who don’t marry are maximum involved in the rape cases,” claimed Agrawal.

He also stated that he would soon come with fact and figures to support his claims.

Recently appointed the state Congress chief spokesperson in the new state Congress team of state party president Kamal Nath, Agrawal is considered close to former MP Chief Ministers Digvijay Singh and Motilal Vora.

Reacting to Agrawal’s statements, the state BJP general secretary VD Sharma dubbed it as “mental bankruptcy” and questioned “that since Congress national president Rahul Gandhi too is unmarried, Agrawal should tell people does he (Gandhi) also indulge in such acts.”

 Agrawal’s claims of BJP-RSS men being involved in rape cases in MP comes nearly five years after then state Congress president and former union minister Kantilal Bhuria had reportedly said that RSS men run away with beautiful tribal girls from every village they set foot it.

In August 2013, while addressing workers of Congress’ tribal unit in Bhopal, Bhuria, the party’s tribal face in MP had alleged “they enter the house on the pretext of having meals, but keep an eye on our girls.” He had also listed several instances of rape and molestation allegedly involving RSS men.

The same month in 2013, an advocate in Guna district, Manoj Srivastava, who's also a local BJP leader said it amounted to defamation of every RSS man, including him, owing to which he filed a defamation case against Bhuria in August 2013.

In April 2017, a bailable warrant was issued by a court in Guna district against ex-union minister and present Congress MP Kantilal Bhuria for making objectionable statements against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
congress BJP Madhya Pradesh RSS rape

Comments

