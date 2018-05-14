Home Nation

Dust storm hits traffic in Delhi, 189 trees uprooted

As many as 189 trees were uprooted in the national capital during a squall and dust storm with a wind speed of up to 109 kmph that barrelled through Delhi and neighbouring areas this evening.

Published: 14th May 2018 12:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 12:49 AM   |  A+A-

A palm tree trunk fell on cars during dust storm in New Delhi on Sunday, 13 May 2018. | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As many as 189 trees were uprooted in the national capital during a squall and dust storm with a wind speed of up to 109 kmph that barrelled through Delhi and neighbouring areas this evening, the police said.

According to a senior Delhi Traffic Police officer, traffic was affected in Lutyens' Delhi, West and South Delhi.

READ | Thunderstorms, lightning wreak havoc in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh states; kill 41

Traffic was affected due to uprooting of around 70 trees, and about 25 trees which have fallen on roads are yet to be removed, the traffic police said.

All traffic police cranes were deployed while disaster management vehicles of traffic and municipal bodies were being also involved in removing bigger trees which were uprooted, they said.

Delhi Police has received 40 calls about fallen poles which affected traffic movement.

dust storm

