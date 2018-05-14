Home Nation

Federation of Indian Airlines move Delhi High Court for modification of order on flight duty limitations

The FIA said the DGCA had set aside all variations it had permitted earlier in the number of landings and take-offs a pilot could conduct in a day.

Published: 14th May 2018 07:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 07:26 PM   |  A+A-

An Indigo Airlines flight from Visakhapatnam to Bangalore did not take off from Visakhapatnam airport, after its pilot allegedly noticed that a bird stuck in the propeller. (File | Reuters)

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA), a body of all major Indian airlines, today moved the Delhi High Court seeking modification of its direction to aviation regulator DGCA not to permit changes in the stipulated flight and duty time limitations (FDTL) of pilots, including the number of landings and take-offs.

The FIA, which represents private carriers Jet Airways, IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir and state-run Air India, mentioned its plea before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar, saying the variations in FDTL were sometimes necessary, as in the latest instance of diversion of around 70 flights from Delhi to other airports due to the dust-storm yesterday.

Following the high court's April 18 direction to the DGCA, the FIA said the regulator had set aside all variations it had permitted earlier in the number of landings and take-offs a pilot could conduct in a day.

There were delays caused by diversions and rise in the number of landings and take-offs as standby pilots are not available at airports where the airplanes were diverted.

Air India, in its plea, referred to an incident of May 9 when its Delhi-Chicago flight was diverted to Milwaukee (US) due to bad weather in Chicago.

The flight could not take off for seven hours as, due to the withdrawal of the variations, only one landing was permitted for the crew that day.

It said the flight duration from Milwaukee to Chicago was 19 minutes for which the passengers had to wait seven hours till standby crew could be brought in.

The bench, however, said,"Life is more important than airlines' profit. Let 140 flights be diverted. It is high time the country is sensitive to this. We have to ensure lives are not endangered." The court asked the airlines to file their applications, saying these would be listed in due course.

The FIA, represented by senior advocate Rajiv Nayar, sought a hearing from the court saying they had been affected by the April 18 order, which was passed without hearing them.

A similar but separate plea has been moved by Air India also.

Both FIA and AI in their applications have said that pursuant to the April 18 order, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a letter on May 2 withdrawing all variations it had approved earlier and also directed the airlines to file a revised FDTL scheme in accordance with the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) of 2011.

The applications have been moved in the main petition filed by Kerala-based lawyer Yashwanth Shenoy raising the issue of pilot and aircrew fatigue and how it can be dangerous to the safety of a flight and its passengers.

The court while issuing the April 18 order had disposed of the petition.

The bench had passed the order ruling that the DGCA had no authority under the Aviation Act and Rules to permit the variations or deviation.

The court had also asked the DGCA to amend the existing civil aviation requirements in accordance with the rules within a period of one year.

The airlines in their applications have said that DGCA in a "knee-jerk reaction" had issued the May 2 letter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi High Court Federation of Indian Airlines DGCA Flight Duty Timings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Complete timeline of the Sunanda Pushkar murder case involving Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

Centre mute spectator to situation in Kashmir: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah

Inflated cost of medicines in hospital pharmacy; law intern moves Supreme Court

IPL2018
Videos
Deepika Padukone leaves the Cannes Film Festival. Shaleena Nathani captioned it: 'Cannes you were fabulous @deepikapadukone #cannes2018 wearing @maxmara bag @burberry shoes @gianvitorossi sunglasses @marcjacobs'(Instagram Photo | @shaleenanathani)
Deepika Padukone shares her Cannes experience!
Image used for representational purpose
Four platforms spurring growth of local businesses
Gallery
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Britain prepares as the Royal Wedding day nears
Chennai Super Kings rode on opener Ambati Rayudu (100 not out) and Shane Watson (57) heroics to hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets here on Sunday and maintain their second spot in the Indian Premier League. | PTI
IPL: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson help Chennai Super Kings hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets