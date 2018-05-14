Home Nation

Female candidates' sleeves snipped off before Paramedical exam in Bihar

The invigilator snipped off the sleeves of the girls before letting them enter into the examination hall for giving the paper.

Published: 14th May 2018 04:31 PM

The girls claimed that the sleeves of their clothes were snipped off forcefully. | ANI Twitter

By ANI

MUZAFFARPUR: Female candidates appearing for Paramedical exam in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district were left in shock, when the sleeves of their clothes were torn off, before the exam.

Talking to ANI, one of the officers said that a notice was circulated earlier about the disciplinary measure to be followed during the exam, which included the type of cloth to carry.

Where the girls claimed that the sleeves of their clothes were snipped off forcefully, the Muzaffarpur District Education Office claimed that the girls willingly did it.

"The guidelines were circulated earlier, but they did not follow it. The invigilators did not do it forcefully, but the girls willingly snipped off their sleeves," District Education Office said.

Following the incident, the family members of the girls staged a massive protest outside the centre.

