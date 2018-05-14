Home Nation

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley successfully undergoes renal transplant

Jaitley, who has been working from a "controlled environment" for the past few weeks, underwent surgery at New Delhi's All India Institutes of Medical Sciences.

Published: 14th May 2018 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (File photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley successfully underwent renal transplant surgery here on Monday.

Jaitley, who has been working from a "controlled environment" for the past few weeks, underwent surgery at New Delhi's All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

As per the AIIMS Chairperson-Media and Protocol Division, Dr. Aarti Vij, the surgery was successful, and the Finance Minister is stable and recovering.

"Arun Jaitley, Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, underwent renal transplant surgery today at AIIMS, Delhi. The surgery has been successful. Both the recipient and donor are stable and recovering," the statement read.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter to wish Jaitley and the donor 'quick recovery and good health.'

"Happy to know about the successful kidney transplant surgery of Shri Arun Jaitley at AIIMS, Delhi. I pray for his and the donor's quick recovery and good health," he tweeted.

In April, Jaitley had said that he was being treated for kidney-related problems and working from a "controlled environment" at home.

"I am being treated for kidney-related problems and certain infections that I have contracted. I am therefore currently working from controlled environment at home. The future course of my treatment would be determined by the doctors treating me," he tweeted.

Jaitley had undergone a gastric-bypass surgery for diabetes control back in 2014, which saw him shed his weight by 17 kilograms.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Arun Jaitley AIIMS renal transplant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Female candidates' sleeves snipped off before Paramedical exam in Bihar

Pre University II examination.

ICSE, ISC results declared; girls outperform boys yet again

Modi government splurges over Rs 4,300 crore in publicity, reveals RTI

IPL2018
Videos
Deepika Padukone leaves the Cannes Film Festival. Shaleena Nathani captioned it: 'Cannes you were fabulous @deepikapadukone #cannes2018 wearing @maxmara bag @burberry shoes @gianvitorossi sunglasses @marcjacobs'(Instagram Photo | @shaleenanathani)
Deepika Padukone shares her Cannes experience!
Image used for representational purpose
Four platforms spurring growth of local businesses
Gallery
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Britain prepares as the Royal Wedding day nears
Chennai Super Kings rode on opener Ambati Rayudu (100 not out) and Shane Watson (57) heroics to hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets here on Sunday and maintain their second spot in the Indian Premier League. | PTI
IPL: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson help Chennai Super Kings hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets