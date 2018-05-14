Home Nation

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley undergoing kidney transplant surgery at Delhi AIIMS

The minister, suffering from a kidney ailment, has been undergoing dialysis for the last one month.

Published: 14th May 2018 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is undergoing a kidney transplant operation at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) today, sources at the hospital said.

Jaitley, 65, was admitted to the hospital on Saturday and taken to the operation theatre at 8 am today, the sources said.

The minister, suffering from a kidney ailment, has been undergoing dialysis for the last one month.

According to sources, nephrologist Dr Sandeep Guleria from Apollo Hospital, also the brother of AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, who is a family friend, is part of the team performing the transplant.

The minister, who cancelled his scheduled visit to London for the 10th India-UK Economic and Financial Dialogue next week, had confirmed his illness in a tweet on April 6.

"I am being treated for kidney-related problems & certain infections that I have contracted," he had tweeted.

Jaitley did not elaborate but said he was "currently working from controlled environment at home".

"The future course of my treatment would be determined by the doctors treating me," he had said.

In September 2014, Jaitley underwent a bariatric surgery to treat weight gain because of a long-standing diabetic condition.

The surgery was first performed at Max Hospital, but he had to be later shifted to AIIMS because of complications.

Jaitley had a heart surgery several years ago.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Arun Jaitley Union Finance Minister kidney transplant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Supreme Court to hear Kathua case witnesses plea alleging police harassment on May 16

Suspected movement along International Border, high alert sounded in Jammu and Kashmir

NIA court convicts 18 in 2007 SIMI training camp case, 17 acquitted

IPL2018
Videos
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma | Instagram
Virat Kohli 'uncomfortable' over scrutiny of personal life
Alia Bhatt | Instagram
Alia Bhatt’s summer ethnic trend
Gallery
Chennai Super Kings rode on opener Ambati Rayudu (100 not out) and Shane Watson (57) heroics to hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets here on Sunday and maintain their second spot in the Indian Premier League. | PTI
IPL: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson help Chennai Super Kings hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram, the offshore patrol vessel that is going to be based at New Mangalore Port was formally welcomed on Sunday, 13 May 2018. (EPS | Rajesh Shetty Ballalbagh)
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram welcomed at New Mangalore Port