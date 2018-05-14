Here is the list of toppers from ICSE Class 12 results

By PTI

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) today declared results for the Class 12 and Class 10 exams.

While 49 students got more than 99 per cent in the Class 12 exam, 15 students scored more than 99 per cent in the Class 10 exam.

Following are the names of the top three rank holders in ICSE Class 12 examination:

First rank (99.5 per cent) 1.Abhijnan Chakraborty, Mumbai 2.

Radhika Chandra, Lucknow 3.

Saman Waheed, Lucknow 4.

Sakshi Pradyumn, Lucknow 5.

Lipika Agrwal, Lakhimpur Kheri 6.

Koushiki Dasgupta Chaudhuri, Kolkata 7.

Tansa Kartik Shah, Mumbai

Second rank (99.25 per cent) 1.S Aditya Krishna, Kottayam

2.Kushagra Agarwal, Kanpur

3.Sanjeevani Hajra, Lucknow

4.Meenakshi, Bhagalpur 5.

Aakansha Rai, Dubai 6.

Nidhi Priya, Lucknow 7.

Jaydeep Basu, Barrackpore 8.

Antra Kapoor, Gurugram 9.

Mansi Acharya, Lucknow 10.

Rishav Jalan, Howrah 11.

Abhishek Agarwal, Jamshedpur 12.

Priya Khajanchi, Mumbai 13.

Fiza Khan, Lucknow 14.

Rakshita K Deshmukh, Mumbai 15.

Ritisha Gupta, Pune 16.

Tamanna Dahiya, Dehradun 17.

Asmita Sarkar, Kolkata

Third rank (99 per cent)

1.Muskan Tandon, Lucknow 2.

Ibrahim Kamal, Lucknow 3.

Shaswat Kumar, Lucknow 4.

Ashutosh Synghal, Lucknow 5.

Swasti Arya, Lucknow 6.

Saumya Shikhar Mishra, Lucknow 7.

Utkarsh Nigam, Lucknow 8.

Sanyukta Giri, Bengaluru 9.

Lekshmi S Sunil, Thiruvananthapuram

10.Vishal Dixit, Kanpur

11.Simran Avinash Somalinga, Chennai

12.Adittya Pal, Kolkata

13.Era Gupta, Bengaluru 14.

Shreshtha Gupta, Lucknow 15.

Sumedha Ghosh, Kolkata 16.

Akanksha Gupta, Mumbai 17.

Bhagyashree, Lucknow 18.

Aman Choudhury, Siliguri 19.

Rewati Bharat Shitole, Thane 20.

Aryaman Jain, Kolkata 21.

Isha Bhasin, Lucknow 22.

Divisha Jaiswal, Kolkata 23.

Tanushree Pendharkar, Gurugram 24.

Sanjana Hira, Gurugram 25.

Aanandi Arjun, Lucknow