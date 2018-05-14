Home Nation

Mehbooba Mufti government revokes order that sought details of Kashmiri Pandits visiting Kheer Bhawani temple

Facing severe criticism, the Mehbooba Mufti government in Jammu and Kashmir today revoked its controversial notice, which sought details of Kashmiri Pandits visiting Kheer Bhawani temple.

Published: 14th May 2018 06:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 06:15 PM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti (File | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Facing severe criticism, the Mehbooba Mufti government in Jammu and Kashmir today revoked its controversial notice, which sought details of Kashmiri Pandits visiting Kheer Bhawani temple for an annual fair, and also ordered an inquiry into the matter.

"We have ordered an inquiry into how this notice was issued without the knowledge of any officer in the department including the minister," Minister for Relief, Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Disaster Management, Javaid Mustafa Mir, told reporters here.

The minister added that the officer who issued the notice had been relieved from the department.

"We have asked the general administration department to attach the said officer," he added.

Mir claimed he had no information about the notice till it was highlighted by the media.

"While I take full responsibility as the concerned minister, an officer had issued this notice on his own. He did not inform me or any other officer in the department and there is no need for such a notice," Mir said.

Kashmiri Pandits are sons of the soil and they do not need any permission to visit the shrines here, he added.

"We cannot have them questioned or scrutinized. They can come anytime and need not register. They are our part and we cannot question them on their entry or exit. This is totally unacceptable and I regret it," the minister said.

Admitting that the notice has sent a 'bad signal', the minister added that a probe would establish how it happened.

"I think it is a mistake on the part of the officer and I do not think there was any deliberate attempt," Mir said.

Asked about the security arrangements for the Kheer Bhawani mela, Mir said utmost security measures in every respect will be taken.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mehbooba Mufti Jammu and Kashmir Kashmiri Pandits Kheer Bhawani temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Calcutta High Court's notice drawn to West Bengal panchayat poll violence

Complete timeline of the Sunanda Pushkar murder case involving Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

Centre mute spectator to situation in Kashmir: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah

IPL2018
Videos
Deepika Padukone leaves the Cannes Film Festival. Shaleena Nathani captioned it: 'Cannes you were fabulous @deepikapadukone #cannes2018 wearing @maxmara bag @burberry shoes @gianvitorossi sunglasses @marcjacobs'(Instagram Photo | @shaleenanathani)
Deepika Padukone shares her Cannes experience!
Image used for representational purpose
Four platforms spurring growth of local businesses
Gallery
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Britain prepares as the Royal Wedding day nears
Chennai Super Kings rode on opener Ambati Rayudu (100 not out) and Shane Watson (57) heroics to hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets here on Sunday and maintain their second spot in the Indian Premier League. | PTI
IPL: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson help Chennai Super Kings hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets