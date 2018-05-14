No moderation or spiking of marks in this year's result: CICSE

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), which declared the class 10 and 12 results today, did not follow any moderation policy this year, a top board official said.

"We did not follow any moderation policy. Also, there was no spiking of marks. Despite that the number of students scoring above 99 per cent has increased this year," Gerry Arathoon, the CEO of the Council, told reporters.

"Last year also, we had waited for the Delhi High Court order and then for CBSE's stand on the issue as the in-principle decision to scrap moderation policy was taken unanimously by 32 boards," he added.

While 49 students got more than 99 per cent in the Class 12 exam, 15 students scored more than 99 per cent in the Class 10 exam.

In Class 12, the top score was 99.5 per cent, bagged by seven students from across the country.

The second position of 99.25 per cent was shared by 17 students.

The third highest score was 99 per cent, bagged by 25 people.

Mumbai boy Swayam Das emerged the Class 10 all India topper with 99.4 per cent.

Jalandhar's Jasmin Kaur Chahal and Mumbai's Anokhi Amit Mehta jointly bagged the second position with 99.2 per cent each.

The third position was shared by 12 students who scored 99 per cent each.

From this year, the CISCE has decided to reduce the pass per cent for class 10, 12 annual board exams.

While ICSE students needed 33 per cent to qualify, ISC students needed 35 per cent to clear the board exams.

Though initially, the council decided to implement it from next year, months later it decided to implement the changes this year onwards.

Earlier, the pass percentages were 35 per cent and 40 per cent for ICSE and ISC students, respectively.