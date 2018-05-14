Home Nation

Pakistani poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz's daughter alleges was denied entry into media summit in New Delhi

The daughter of revered Pakistani poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz has accused Indian authorities of denying her entry into a media summit in New Delhi where she was invited as a speaker.

Published: 14th May 2018 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 04:06 AM   |  A+A-

Moneeza Hashmi, daughter of poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz (Facebook Photo)

By PTI

LAHORE: The daughter of revered Pakistani poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz has accused Indian authorities of denying her entry into a media summit in New Delhi where she was invited as a speaker.

Moneeza Hashmi, 72, an eminent Pakistani television and media personality, was listed as a speaker at the 15th Asia Media Summit in New Delhi between May 10 and 12.

Organisers in New Delhi, however, denied the charge and said that they are not even aware of any such incident.

Press Information Bureau chief Sitanshu Kar said that he was not aware of any such incident.

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) Director KG Suresh said: "I am not even aware of it, of this entire incident. I also came to know about it only through media persons".

Hashmi left India for Lahore yesterday after she was barred from attending the summit.

"I was invited by the Asia-Pacific Institute of Broadcasting Development (ABID) but the Indian authorities stopped me from attending the summit in New Delhi," Moneeza told reporters here today.

"I was to speak 'Should All Good Stories be Commercially Successful' along with three other speakers in the summit but I was refused entry," she said.

Hashmi said that on her arrival on May 9 in New Delhi, she was told that she had no booking of the hotel and she was not registered.

"The organisers apologised. I stayed in another hotel and left for Lahore on May 12," she added.

The summit was hosted in New Delhi from May 10-12 in which representatives from nearly 40 countries delved on issues related to the media sector.

The summit was hosted by the Information and Broadcasting (I-B) Ministry, jointly with the IIMC, and public sector firm Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd (BECIL).

Moneeza Hashmi

