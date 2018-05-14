Home Nation

Patna Diary: Bihar to ban diesel vehicles older than 15 years

With vehicular emissions identified as a major cause of the high pollution levels in Patna, the state government has decided to ban plying of commercial diesel vehicles older than 15 years.

Published: 14th May 2018 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo | Reuters)

By Anand ST Das
Express News Service

Ban soon on diesel vehicles older than 15 years

With vehicular emissions identified as a major cause of the high pollution levels in Patna, the state government has decided to ban plying of commercial diesel vehicles older than 15 years on the city roads from December. Diesel-driven auto-rickshaws will also not be registered in the city any more. These moves, announced by Bihar State Pollution Control Board (BSPCB), are expected to reduce the high level of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) in Patna’s air, said experts. Air pollution levels in the state capital are set to improve significantly from next month when the supply of compressed natural gas (CNG) begins. Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) is working on a project to provide piped natural gas (PNG) to households and CNG for vehicles under the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga Yojna from June.

EPF balm for government staff on contract

Thousands of Bihar government employees working on contract have some good news. The state government is going to bring all its contractual employees under the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) net soon. The move will benefit contractual employees appointed either directly or through an outsourcing agency, said state labour resources minister Vijay Kumar Sinha. Senior labour department officials, including labour commissioner Gopal Prasad Meena, recently discussed the modalities with top officials of the EPFO, Patna circle, including VP Singh, additional provident fund commissioner for Bihar and Jharkhand. Contractual employees of various departments have been demanding regularisation of their services and payment of salaries at par with regular staff. But the state government has no plans to regularise the services of contractual employees mainly because of the additional financial burden it would put on the exchequer.

Biometric attendance system irks PU teachers

The installation of biometric attendance machines for the teachers and non-teaching staff of Patna University and new rules linked to them have faced protests from the teaching community. The machines have been installed at PU’s main office, the postgraduate (PG) departments and all major colleges. Patna University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) has protested the circular linking payment of salaries with submission of the activities’ report of teachers every month. The new system, spearheaded by the office of Governor-cum-Chancellor Satya Pal Malik, also requires the university administration to send a list of teachers and employees staying in their respective departments for the maximum and minimum duration. PUTA president Randhir Kumar Singh said since teachers are engaged in a wide range of activities – teaching, examination, evaluation and research activities – they should be exempted from the biometric system.

AIIMS gets eight new departments, more facilities

With the inauguration of eight new departments at All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Patna (AIIMS-P), the total number of departments at the super-specialty hospital has gone up to 30. The new departments were inaugurated by Union minister of state for health and family welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey, a Bihar MP who used to be the state’s health minister earlier. The new departments include neurology, gastroenterology, surgical gastroenterology, oncology, surgical oncology, haematology medicine, burn and plastic surgery, transfusion medicine, psychiatry and blood bank. A new outdoor patient department (OPD) building and two new IPD blocks were also inaugurated by Choubey. The number IPD beds at the hospital has now risen from 196 to 400. AIIMS-P, which started functioning in 2012, plans to begin emergency services shortly, said its director Dr Prabhat Kumar Singh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ban GAIL AIIMS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Calcutta High Court's notice drawn to West Bengal panchayat poll violence

Complete timeline of the Sunanda Pushkar murder case involving Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

Centre mute spectator to situation in Kashmir: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah

IPL2018
Videos
Deepika Padukone leaves the Cannes Film Festival. Shaleena Nathani captioned it: 'Cannes you were fabulous @deepikapadukone #cannes2018 wearing @maxmara bag @burberry shoes @gianvitorossi sunglasses @marcjacobs'(Instagram Photo | @shaleenanathani)
Deepika Padukone shares her Cannes experience!
Image used for representational purpose
Four platforms spurring growth of local businesses
Gallery
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Britain prepares as the Royal Wedding day nears
Chennai Super Kings rode on opener Ambati Rayudu (100 not out) and Shane Watson (57) heroics to hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets here on Sunday and maintain their second spot in the Indian Premier League. | PTI
IPL: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson help Chennai Super Kings hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets