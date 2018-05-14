Police were mute spectators during Aurangabad riots: NCP

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Monday alleged that the police remained mute spectator during Aurangabad riots a couple of days back.

Some videos also have gone viral over the social media that raise questions over the role of police during the riots on Friday night.

The Shiv Sena meanwhile trained guns against Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis while raising question over the deteriorating law and order situation while Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azami said that the riots were the outcome of Shiv Sena’s arrogance.

“Police were mute spectators in Aurangabad even as some leader lead their community into the riots. It is clear that the government didn’t make any effort to control the riots in the first place,” said State President of NCP Jayant Patil.

“The brawl began at around 11 pm and it turned into riot at around 2 am. By 4 am I received calls from the local NCP leaders that the police have become mute spectators and no one is trying to control riots,” Patil told reporters here on Monday.

Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana too criticized the state government over the riots in its editorial on Monday.

“Has the government decided that the city won’t have a Police Commissioner till a pro-BJP officer is available,” the editorial asked while criticizing the CM. On the other hand state president of Samajwadi Party Abu Azami has blamed the Shiv Sena for the riots. “Shiv Sena has single handed control over the municipal corporation and hence they have gone arrogant,” he has said while commenting on the riots.

Meanwhile, police have arrested over 2500 for riots. Also, huge amount of stones, petrol bomb trigers and chilly powder were found stored on terraces of buildings in the riot ridden area leading to suspicion that the riots were pre-planed.

At a couple of places truck tyre tubes were found tied to electric poles in such a way that they are believed to have been used as catapults for hurling stones and pebbles. The owners of the building have said that they had left homes in search of safe places after the scuffle started and the building was occupied with miscreants till the morning.

Meanwhile, the police have also ordered inquiry into video that have shown police personnel as mute spectators during the riots and are going viral over social media.

“The issue is very serious, and we are probing it. I can promise that no guilty policeman or rioter will be spared,” acting police chief of Aurangabad Milind Bharambe has said.

“No one, including police, will be spared for taking law into their own hands,” said Additional DGP (law and order) Bipin Bihari.