Russian firm hopes to bag deal for unit 5, 6 of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plants

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

SOCHI: Hoping to sign the contracts for Units 5 & 6 for Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plants (KNPP) soon, Andrey Nikipelov, CEO, Atomenegromash, the firm associated with State Atomic Energy Corporation of Russia -- ROSATOM-- iterated his commitment to complete  delivery of equipment for KNPP units 3 & 4 fully and finally by 2019, here at ATOMEXPO-2018 on Monday. The three-day mega event marking 10th Anniversary of International Atomic Forum --ATOMEXPO-2018 is witnessing participation of  66 nuclear power states including France, Korea, China and India with over 3000 delegates, at Main Media Centre in resort city Sochi in Russia.

Interacting with TNIE on the sidelines of the global meet, Nikipelov, claimed that all the equipment for KNPP- 3 & 4 would be ready and shipped by 2019. "The reactor pressure vessel for KNPP 3 will be delivered by the end of the current year followed by KNPP 4 which will be completed next year, " said Nikipelov.  

Notably, the construction of units 3 and 4, of Kudankulam  Nuclear  Power Plants -- each with 100 MW capacity -- in Tamil Nadu is being built in tie-up with Russia. "Contracts for KNPP-unit 5 & 6 are in the pipeline and we hope to strike the deal soon", added Nikipelov. Over the delay in shipping of equipment for the previous projects, Nikipelov claimed that special relationship and greater understanding were needed between the two countries to complete such huge and prestigious projects in time. 

KNPP-1 & 2 -- also with the capacity of 100 MW each became operational in 2014 and 2016 respectively, with third and fourth generation units likely to start production by 2021. 

"It's a two- way channel. Specialists from Indian side too need to be in time," he said and added that in projects with India, the quantity of points of control were much higher as compared to any other nation. "this makes imperative the for India technicians to be in Russia during the course of production of the equipment for better coordination and timely deliverance," he averred. Currently, Atomenergomash has many prestigious nuclear power projects in hand including four each in Egypt and Hungary, along with KNPP in India.

Over localised production policy of equipment and machinery, Nikipelov claimed that his firm was in the process of setting up a Central Research Institute of Machine Technology in coordination with Indian Steel and Heavy Engineering Corporation to address such issues. He added that his firm was planning many more research institutes in India. "To begin with, 200 technologists (engineers) would get training at Welding Technology Training Insitute which will become functional by May end this year," revealed Nikipleov.

Moreover, to give a push to GenX machine building practice in India, Atomenergomash was in negotiations with Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) for setting up Radiological Control Instruments production in the country.  

