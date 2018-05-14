Home Nation

Supreme Court to hear PILs dealing with Article 35A on August 16

Four petitions demanding to scrap of Article 35A in Jammu and Kashmir were listed before the bench of the top court.

Published: 14th May 2018 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court will on August 16 rehear the Public Interest Litigations (PILs) in connection with the Article 35A case, which empowers Jammu and Kashmir state legislature to define "permanent residents" of the state and their special rights.

The decision was made by a three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra, who asked the petitioners to submit all documents by August 6 on the same.

The main petition was filed by a Delhi-based NGO 'We the Citizens' in 2014.

Three more petitions were filed challenging the Article but were later clubbed with the main one.

The issue has triggered controversy after a plea was filed by Charu Wali Khanna, a lawyer and former member of the National Commission for Women, challenging Article 35A of the Constitution and Section 6 of the Jammu and Kashmir Constitution which deal with the "permanent residents" of the state.

The matter is a hot topic in Jammu and Kashmir with the mainstream regional political parties, like ruling People's Democratic Party (PDP), main opposition National Conference, and separatist leadership clearly warning that any change in status quo over Article 35A invite serious repercussions.

While on the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which leads National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre and as a coalition partner in Jammu and Kashmir, has been historically against any special provisions to Jammu and Kashmir.

