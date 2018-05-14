Home Nation

Suspected movement along International Border, high alert sounded in Jammu and Kashmir

Security installations along highways in Kathua, Samba, Jammu districts and security establishments have been put on alert.

Published: 14th May 2018

BSF personnel patrolling at the international border on the outskirts of Jammu. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: A high alert was sounded in the Jammu region after movement of suspected militants was detected along the International Border (I-B) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, a senior police officer said today.

The development comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state on May 19.

"We have sounded a high alert in the area since 12 am after the detection of suspected movement of a group of people near the I-B in Kathua district," the officer told PTI.

Movement of suspected militants was detected in Kathua district's Tarnah Allah area, which is close to the I-B, the officer said.

Three to four suspected militants are believed to be part of the group that has infiltrated from Pakistan into this side in Tarnah Allah in the Londi-Bobbiyan area, according to reports.

Police and security forces have set up check posts and launched search operations in the area.

