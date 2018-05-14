Young couple hacked to death in Punjab's Tarn Taran, honour killing suspected

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: In a case of honour killing a woman and a man in their twenties was allegedly murdered by the girl’s family in Khemkaran area in Tarn Taran district of Punjab early today morning.

Police sources said that the deceased couple was identified as Husanpreet Singh and Ramandeep Kaur. Singh who’s father Parvinder Singh was a farmer and they were Ramandeep’s neighbour’s. While the girl’s father Jassa Singh who was also a farmer did not like her daughter having an affair with Singh. Both the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination by the police.

A police official said, " the young couple were in a relationship for about a month now. Both of them wanted to get married. The girl’s family did not like it. Singh had gone to Ramandeep’s house around midnight. Around 3.30 am, the family members came to know about it and thus woke up and got enraged. The father of the girl along with his brothers hacked to death the young couple first they killed the boy and as his daughter objected they also killed her on the spot. Later, they disposed off the body of Singh in a nearby sewerage pipe and of the girl in the toilet of their house."

As Singh did not return home, his family members started looking for him. When they went to Ramandeep's house, her family did not allow them to enter. They got suspicious and informed the police. When the police reached the spot, they found the body of Ramandeep lying on the courtyard. They enquired about the where bouts of Singh. Initially, they did not disclose anything, but when the police asked sternly, they told that they had disposed the body in a sewerage pipe, said sources.

The police have registered a case and have taken the members of the girl’s family members into custody.