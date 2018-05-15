Centre sanctions Rs 1,161 calamity relief to four states and Lakshwadeep

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central government on Monday allocated Rs 1,161 crore as calamity relief to four states and one union territory, which were hit by natural disasters like floods, landslides and drought.

A high level committee, headed by Home Minister Rajnath Singh, sanctioned Rs 1,161.17 crore allocation to the states and the UT -- Rajasthan (drought kharif Rs 526.14 crore), Assam (floods Rs 480.87 crore), Himachal Pradesh (floods and landslides Rs 84.60 cr), Sikkim (floods and landslides Rs 67.40 cr) and Lakshwadeep (cyclone Ockhi Rs 2.16 cr).

The central assistance to these states and the Union Territory of Assam was provided on account of being hit natural disasters during 2017-2018. Lakshadweep and Rajasthan were given financial assistance on account of being hit by cyclone and drought respectively during 2017.

Assam, Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim were sanctioned funds on account of being hit by floods/landslides during 2017-2018, said a home ministry spokesperson.

The spokesperson added that Monday’s meeting was also attended by Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh and senior officials of the ministries of home, finance and agriculture.