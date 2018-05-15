Home Nation

Fisherman in Pakistan jail suffering from cancer, wife seeks Sushma Swaraj's help

A woman from Gir Somnath district of Gujarat today wrote a letter to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, seeking help for bringing back her fisherman husband.

Published: 15th May 2018 07:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 07:02 PM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (File | PTI)

By PTI

VADODARA: A woman from Gir Somnath district of Gujarat today wrote a letter to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, seeking help for bringing back her fisherman husband who is in a Pakistani prison and is suffering from cancer.

Rudiben Chauhan (32), resident of Paldi in Una tehsil, told PTI that her husband Danabhai Chauhan (35) has been languishing in a jail in the neighbouring country for over a year.

Chauhan and five other fishermen from Gujarat were apprehended by the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency near the Jakhau port in Kutch district on May 3, 2017 for allegedly entering the Pakistani waters.

Their boat, "Sagar Sonu", was also seized.

Speaking to PTI, Rudiben Chauhan said her husband called his nephew from a hospital in Pakistan three days ago, and said he was suffering from cancer and he must return to India for better treatment.

"My husband said he does not want to die in Pakistani jail," she said.

The couple has four daughters and a son.

In her letter to Swaraj, Rudiben said it was the responsibility of the jail authorities in Pakistan to inform the family about her husband's disease, but they failed to do so.

Nor did she receive any communication from the Ministry of External Affairs or the Indian High Commission about her husband's condition, she said.

"I seek your help for doing the needful," Chauhan wrote to Swaraj.

Since her husband was captured by the Pakistani authorities she is working as a labourer to feed her children, the eldest of whom is 12 years old and the youngest is one and a half years old, she said.

"I earn Rs 100 a day which is not enough to feed my children," she wrote in the letter.

Rajya Sabha member Parimal Nathwani, who hails from Gir Somnath district, and Veljibhai Masani, vice president of the Gujarat Fishermen's Association (GFA), told PTI that they too have written separate letters to the External Affairs Minister, requesting her to bring back Chauhan in view of his health.

According to the GFA, 415 Indian fishermen are in Pakistani jails at present for allegedly crossing the international maritime border illegally.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sushma Swaraj Pakistan jail

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Ban on Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik's entry in Goa continues

Congress, JD(S) leaders meet Karnataka governor for government formation 

IITians move Supreme Court challenging criminalisation of consensual gay sex 

IPL2018
Videos
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
Karnataka election: JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy to visit party office
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls