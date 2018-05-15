Home Nation

Indian entry 'Atom on wheels' adjudged best public outreach programme at Atomexpo 2018

The mega event is witnessing the participation of 66 nuclear power states with over 3,000 delgtes converging in Sochi, the resort town of Russia, for the three-day expo.

Published: 15th May 2018 12:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 12:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

Sochi (Russia):  'Atoms on Wheels' --an innovative approach of Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) to increase awareness about peaceful use of nuclear power and busting related myths --  through mobile exhibition got the best award in the category of best public communication at an award ceremony of Atomexpo 2018, the 10th edition of mega congregation of nuclear power companies and government agencies, here on Monday.

State Atomic Energy Corporation of Russia aka ‘Rosatom’ had received around entries from around 22 countries under five different categories: Best Launch, Nuclear Technologies for Better Life, Innovation for the Future, Public Communication, and Human Capital Development. 

'Atom on Wheels', conceptualised and designed by NPCIL's senior manager, PR, Amritesh Srivastava, was adjudged the best public outreach campaign. It had to compete with two other nominees-- a campaign from Hungary and the other from Kenya - - in the same category to grab the top slot. 

'Atoms on Wheels,' as the name suggests, is an exhibition displaying information about nuclear energy through messages and visuals on a mobile van touring the hinterlands across Indian states.

The specially equipped bus has been able to draw the attention of scores of in its journey spanning Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Haryana and Andhra Pradesh during the last two years during which it has already covered over 1500 villages across the country.

It has really come handy in dispelling the myths related to nuclear power by reiterating its advantages through posters, banners, models and audio-visual clips. Facts over radiation and a comlete info package on Indian nuclear power programme is displayed on 'Atoms on Wheel'.

