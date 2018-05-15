Home Nation

Jet Airways denies in Delhi High Court that suspended pilots undertook flight duties

The airline also told a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar that the period of suspension of the two pilots is over now.

Published: 15th May 2018 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

Image of Jet Airways aircraft used for representation. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Jet Airways today denied in the Delhi High Court that two of its pilots, suspended by the aviation regulator for allowing unauthorised entry into the cockpit during a flight, had undertaken flight duties during the period of suspension.

The airline also told a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar that the period of suspension of the two pilots is over now.

The submissions were made during the brief hearing of a plea alleging that Jet Airways had cleared the two suspended pilots for flight duties in contravention of the order of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The court listed the matter for further hearing on May 22.

A journalist, Rajneesh Kapur, has made the claims in his application and alleged that one of the pilots had also undertaken a flight during the period of his suspension.

The plea, filed through advocate Nikhil Borwankar, has also questioned the appointment of the VP (Operations), alleging that his nomination to the post had not been confirmed by the DGCA.

It has also alleged that the Senior Vice President of Operations, a foreign national, was appointed to the post without any security clearance and it was he who had nominated the VP (Operations).

The application was filed in Kapur's main petition in which he has alleged that Jet Airways was flouting national and international flight safety regulations by allowing unauthorised persons to travel overseas by "masquerading" as crew on a "general declaration".

The petition has claimed that the general declaration, which is a declaration of the passengers, aircrew and cargo, being ferried on an international flight by the flight operator, allowed people "to avoid obtaining a visa and pass undetected into foreign territory".

In support of his allegation, the petitioner has cited a January 2018 incident in which a Jet Airways cabin crew member was arrested by the Department of Revenue Intelligence for possessing contraband foreign currency worth over Rs three crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jet Airways Delhi High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
EVM, Voting

Lok Sabha bypolls in Maharashtra to present a glimpse of straight fight between BJP and Shiv Sena

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh welcomes Supreme Court verdict in road rage case against Navjot Singh Sidhu

Senior lawyer Mukul Rohatgi appointed as eminent jurist in Lokpal panel: Government to SC 

IPL2018
Videos
Party supporters chant slogans at BMS college counting center in Bengaluru
Ryan Reynolds | AP
Ryan Reynolds celebrates the release of 'Deadpool 2' in New York
Gallery
In a jarring contrast, Israeli forces shot and killed at least 55 Palestinians and wounded more than 1,200 during mass protests Monday along the Gaza border, while just a few miles away Israel and the U.S. held a festive inauguration ceremony for the new
IN PHOTOS: Israeli forces kill 55 Palestine protestors at Gaza border as anger mounts over US embassy opening in Jerusalem
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Britain prepares as the Royal Wedding day nears