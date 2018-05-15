Home Nation

Mizoram Minister's 'fun-firing' draws flak 

The state’s Sports Minister Zodintluanga and some youth Congress leaders “squandered” police ammunition by allegedly firing a barrage of shots.

Published: 15th May 2018 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 06:36 PM   |  A+A-

Sports Minister Zodintluanga. (EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A Mizoram Minister’s alleged “fun-firing” from an assault rifle has triggered a storm with an MLA of opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) demanding that the Minister pay back the police department for robbing it of its armoury.

The state’s Sports Minister Zodintluanga and some youth Congress leaders “squandered” police ammunition by allegedly firing a barrage of shots at the 1st India Reserve Battalion headquarters at Mualvum, some 30 km away from state capital Aizawl, on Saturday. 

Mizoram Youth Congress general
secretary Zohmingthanga Tlau (EPS)

“The powerful Sports Minister, accompanied by his colleagues, went to the 1st IR battalion headquarters and the authorities there made arrangement for them. The team led by the Minister spent the whole day at the battalion’s firing range and fired several rounds from assault rifles such as US-make M4 rifle, AK-47 besides Block pistol. They had a lot of fun,” MNF MLA, Lalruatkima alleged.

He said as Zodintluanga’s “lavish lifestyle” robbed the police of armoury bought with people’s money, the Minister should compensate the loss.

“It’s really unfortunate that the Minister chose to have joy by wasting the state’s money when people were mourning the deaths of five persons in an incident of landslides near Aizawl. He is a Minister and he should know that the arms and ammunitions in question belonged to the police and were restricted from use by civilians,” Lalruatkima said.

The state’s Congress government has not yet given a response. Calls made to Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla went unanswered. The Police too have remained tight-lipped.

“The police will not give a statement as the incident involves a Minister,” a police officer said requesting anonymity.

Asked if the MNF will lodge a complaint with the police against the Minister and others, Lalruatkima said, “We’ll discuss the issue tomorrow (Wednesday) and take a call”.

The BJP said it was verifying the incident and as such, would not give a comment now.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mizoram Sports Minister fun firing Zodintluanga

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Warli artist Jivya Soma Mashe passes away

Nirav Modi fraud costs Punjab National Bank Rs 14,357 crore

EVM, Voting

Re-poll likely in 500 Bengal rural poll booths

IPL2018
Videos
Party supporters chant slogans at BMS college counting center in Bengaluru
Ryan Reynolds | AP
Ryan Reynolds celebrates the release of 'Deadpool 2' in New York
Gallery
In a jarring contrast, Israeli forces shot and killed at least 55 Palestinians and wounded more than 1,200 during mass protests Monday along the Gaza border, while just a few miles away Israel and the U.S. held a festive inauguration ceremony for the new
IN PHOTOS: Israeli forces kill 55 Palestine protestors at Gaza border as anger mounts over US embassy opening in Jerusalem
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Britain prepares as the Royal Wedding day nears