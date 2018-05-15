Home Nation

Officials say organisers should have got Faiz Ahmed Faiz's daughter's visa cleared by MHA

As a controversy erupted over Moneeza Hashmi, daughter of noted Urdu poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz and an eminent media personality in Pakistan, being turned back from the 15th Asia Media Summit-2018 that conc

Published: 15th May 2018 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Moneeza Hashmi, daughter of poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz (Facebook Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As a controversy erupted over Moneeza Hashmi, daughter of noted Urdu poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz and an eminent media personality in Pakistan, being turned back from the 15th Asia Media Summit-2018 that concluded in Delhi on Saturday, officials said the organizers should have got Moneeza’s visa cleared by Ministry of Home Affairs.

Moneeza, who was invited as a speaker to the three-day summit inaugurated by Union Information and Broadcasting minister Smriti Irani, reached Delhi on May 9, but was not allowed by the organizers to check into the hotel and register for the conference. The organisers apologised to Moneeza before rebooking her at another hotel and arranging for her return flight the next day.

Officials of the Information and ministry said it was a procedural issue and the organisers should have arranged for her visit according to the norms of conference visa. Officials said they were trying to get a reply from organizers Asia Pacific Institute for Broadcasting Development (AIBD) — an inter-governmental body based in Kuala Lampur, and added many last-minute changes were made to the speaker’s list.

Sources said Hashmi had been granted a six-month, multiple-entry visa to India in February to attend a conference on Faiz, and did not have permission to attend another conference.

Meanwhile, Congress leader and former I&B minister Manish Tiwari tweeted, “Sad to read Moneeza Hashmi 72-year-old daughter of legendary poet laureate of Pakistan Faiz Ahmed Faiz who fought & was jailed by almost every Military ruler was virtually deported from India. It underscores bigoted mindset’s in GOI & I bet I&B mandarins do not know who Faiz was?.”

Meanwhile, Moneeza described the incident as a juvenile act that not only embarrassed her but also slighted her country, Pakistan. She said she was told about some procedural reasons which had never been an issue during any of her previous visits when she attended conferences across India — in Allahabad, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chhattisgarh and Bhopal.

Over 200 foreign delegates participated in the summit, spread over two days, and there were 54 speakers who spoke on various issues. But there was no speaker from Pakistan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Social benefits for construction workers soon

India, SAARC countries mull treaty on parental child abduction

Mumbai diary

IPL2018
Videos
Ekta Kapoor  |Instagram
Ekta Kapoor slams International YouTuber for trolling
Palestinian protesters carry an injured man who was shot by Israeli troops during a deadly protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel | AP
Dozens killed in Gaza protests ahead of embassy opening
Gallery
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Britain prepares as the Royal Wedding day nears
Chennai Super Kings rode on opener Ambati Rayudu (100 not out) and Shane Watson (57) heroics to hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets here on Sunday and maintain their second spot in the Indian Premier League. | PTI
IPL: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson help Chennai Super Kings hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets