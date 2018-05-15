Home Nation

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh welcomes Supreme Court verdict in road rage case against Navjot Singh Sidhu

The Supreme Court today convicted Sidhu for voluntarily causing hurt to a 65-year-old man but spared him a jail term in the 1988 road rage case and imposed a Rs 1,000 fine on him.

Published: 15th May 2018 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh (File | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh today hailed the Supreme Court's verdict which spared state Tourism Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu a jail term in a 1988 road rage case.

"I welcome SC judgement in the road rage case against @sherryontopp. His acquittal on culpable homicide charges shows justice has prevailed. I'd always maintained that there was nothing willful in his act, and the judges have also upheld the same. Law has duly taken its course," Singh tweeted.

The Supreme Court today convicted Sidhu for voluntarily causing hurt to a 65-year-old man but spared him a jail term in the 1988 road rage case and imposed a Rs 1,000 fine on him.

A bench of justices J Chelameswar and Sanjay Kishan Kaul reversed the findings of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which had convicted the cricketer-turned-politician for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and had sentenced him to three years in jail.

Ironically, on April 12, the Amarinder Singh-led Congress government had favoured in the top court the high court's judgement convicting and awarding of the three-year jail term to Sidhu.

At that time, the chief minister had maintained that his government had taken the only legally tenable stand in the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress chief and Gurdaspur MP Sunil Jakhar said truth has been victorious while reacting to the Supreme Court verdict in the road rage case involving Sidhu.

In a statement issued here, Jakhar, while congratulating Sidhu, said that he had got justice by being acquitted on culpable homicide charges.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amarinder Singh Punjab Chief Minister 1988 road rage case Navjot Singh Sidhu Supreme Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
EVM, Voting

Lok Sabha bypolls in Maharashtra to present a glimpse of straight fight between BJP and Shiv Sena

Jet Airways denies in Delhi High Court that suspended pilots undertook flight duties

Senior lawyer Mukul Rohatgi appointed as eminent jurist in Lokpal panel: Government to SC 

IPL2018
Videos
Party supporters chant slogans at BMS college counting center in Bengaluru
Ryan Reynolds | AP
Ryan Reynolds celebrates the release of 'Deadpool 2' in New York
Gallery
In a jarring contrast, Israeli forces shot and killed at least 55 Palestinians and wounded more than 1,200 during mass protests Monday along the Gaza border, while just a few miles away Israel and the U.S. held a festive inauguration ceremony for the new
IN PHOTOS: Israeli forces kill 55 Palestine protestors at Gaza border as anger mounts over US embassy opening in Jerusalem
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Britain prepares as the Royal Wedding day nears