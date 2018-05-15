Rahul Gandhi to arrive in Chhattisgarh on two-day visit on May 17

By PTI

RAIPUR: Congress president Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to arrive here on May 17 for a two-day visit during which he will attend a number of programmes in Chhattisgarh, state Congress communication wing chief Shailesh Nitin Trivedi said today.

Gandhi will arrive in the state capital at around 9 am on Thursday and will directly proceed to the Indoor Stadium, Budha Talab here to address a regional convention of the Rajiv Gandhi Panchayat Raj Sangathan, he said.

Representatives from Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Jharkhand, apart from Chhattisgarh, will be present during the convention, Trivedi said.

Subsequently, Gandhi will leave by helicopter for Sitapur in Surguja district where he will address a meeting of farmers and tribals, he said.

"Later in the day, he will take part in the Van Satyagrah programme at Kotmi village in Bilaspur district.

On the second day of his visit, Gandhi will meet booth level party workers at Bilaspur and Durg," he said.

"He will also hold a road show from Durg to Raipurs Mana airport covering a distance of about 50 kilometres," Trivedi said.

Chhattisgarh is slated for Assembly polls later in the year.