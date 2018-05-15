Varanasi flyover collapse: Rajnath Singh takes stock of situation

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Home Minister Rajnath Singh took stock of the situation in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi district where at least 18 people were killed when an under-construction bridge collapsed this afternoon.

Singh also expressed deep anguish over the tragedy.

"HM also spoke to the district magistrate of Varanasi who has apprised him of the incident.

The @NDRFHQ teams have been rushed to the spot for rescue operations," the home minister's office tweeted.

Locals and rescue teams gather near crushed vehicles after a portion of an

under-construction flyover collapsed. | PTI

Singh also conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Seven teams of the NDRF, each comprising 45 personnel, have rushed to the spot for rescue operation.