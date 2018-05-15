Home Nation

Varanasi flyover collapse: Rajnath Singh takes stock of situation

Home Minister Rajnath Singh took stock of the situation in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi district where at least 18 people were killed when an under-construction bridge collapsed this afternoon.

Published: 15th May 2018 11:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 11:17 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home minister Rajnath Singh (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Home Minister Rajnath Singh took stock of the situation in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi district where at least 18 people were killed when an under-construction bridge collapsed this afternoon.

Singh also expressed deep anguish over the tragedy.

"HM also spoke to the district magistrate of Varanasi who has apprised him of the incident.

The @NDRFHQ teams have been rushed to the spot for rescue operations," the home minister's office tweeted.

Locals and rescue teams gather near crushed vehicles after a portion of an
under-construction flyover collapsed. | PTI

Singh also conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Seven teams of the NDRF, each comprising 45 personnel, have rushed to the spot for rescue operation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Madhya Pradesh man divorces wife by uttering triple talaq; FIR registered

Rahul Gandhi to arrive in Chhattisgarh on two-day visit on May 17

All sides to Ayodhya dispute must observe restraint, Hindu side not observing this: Supreme Court told

IPL2018
Videos
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
Karnataka election: JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy to visit party office
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls