Home Nation

After Assam, Manipur expresses concern over illegal immigrants

The BJP-led coalition government in Manipur is taking a series of measures to detect illegal immigrants with Chief Minister N Biren Singh stressing on the need for verification.

Published: 16th May 2018 05:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 05:40 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo | AP)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The BJP-led coalition government in Manipur is taking a series of measures to detect illegal immigrants with Chief Minister N Biren Singh stressing on the need for verification of all non-local settlers in the state.

“The verification of non-locals living in Manipur, including those who are in possession of Aadhar cards, is of utmost importance. The influx of the illegal immigrants will have a serious impact on the local communities which have a small population,” Singh said.

His comments came in the aftermath of the arrest of nine illegal immigrants near the border town of Moreh and Jiribam recently. In neighbouring Assam, tempers are being frayed by Assamese organisations against the Narendra Modi government’s move to pass the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 which seeks to grant citizenship to the non-Muslim immigrants of Bangladesh besides Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Most of the immigrants arrested in Manipur were from Myanmar’s Yangon State and they were carrying forged Aadhar cards and Indian voter IDs. Two persons from Moreh, who had prepared the fake documents, were arrested by the police. The police said the immigrants had plans to go to Chennai by train.

The Chief Minister sought the cooperation of all concerned, including NGOs, house owners and transporters, to help the state government in curbing the menace. Not ruling out the possibility of immigrants flying out of Manipur to various parts of the country, Singh said a police team would keep a sharp eye on passengers at the Imphal airport. He also said that Aadhar cards, outsourced to common service centres, would be done away with.

Singh committed that the state government would strive to pass the Manipur People’s Protection Bill for the protection of the locals. Towards this end, a committee has been already constituted.

Groups and organisations in Manipur have been for long demanding the introduction of Inner Line Permit (ILP), a document which the outsiders will be required to carry to visit the state. The organisations believe ILP would help curb the infiltration of the immigrants. The system has been in place in Nagaland, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BJP N Biren Singh illegal immigrants Manipur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Supreme Court dismisses former Uttar Pradesh Minister Gayatri Prajapati's bail plea in rape case

Auction process of Sahara's Aamby Valley property to continue: Supreme Court

Centre accepts Mebhooba Mufti’s proposal, orders ceasefire in Kashmir during Ramzan

IPL2018
Videos
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
H D Kumaraswamy
Karnataka election: JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy to visit party office
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls