Home Nation

Bhim Army leader's kin died in accidental firing: Uttar Pradesh Police

On May 9, Sachin Walia, brother of Bhim Army's Saharanpur district president Kamal Walia, died of the gunshot injury, triggering tension in the area.

Published: 16th May 2018 04:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 04:43 PM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

SAHARANPUR: The Uttar Pradesh Police have claimed that the brother of Bhim Army's district president was killed in an "accidental firing" by one of his friends.

On May 9, Sachin Walia, brother of Bhim Army's Saharanpur district president Kamal Walia, died of the gunshot injury, triggering tension in the area.

Yesterday, Deputy Inspector General (Saharanpur Range) Sharad Sachan said that on the day of the incident, Sachin had called Praveen to the house of a mutual friend, Nihal Singh.

"At Nihal's house, Praveen Singh was examining a country-made pistol when he accidentally pulled the trigger and the bullet hit Sachin," he said.

"During questioning, Praveen told that they had taken Sachin to the district hospital but he died on the way," he said.

Police have arrested Praveen and recovered the pistol.

The DIG also announced Rs 25,000 award for the police team "that worked out" the case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Supreme Court dismisses former Uttar Pradesh Minister Gayatri Prajapati's bail plea in rape case

After Assam, Manipur expresses concern over illegal immigrants

Auction process of Sahara's Aamby Valley property to continue: Supreme Court

IPL2018
Videos
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
H D Kumaraswamy
Karnataka election: JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy to visit party office
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls