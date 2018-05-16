Bhim Army leader's kin died in accidental firing: Uttar Pradesh Police

By PTI

SAHARANPUR: The Uttar Pradesh Police have claimed that the brother of Bhim Army's district president was killed in an "accidental firing" by one of his friends.

On May 9, Sachin Walia, brother of Bhim Army's Saharanpur district president Kamal Walia, died of the gunshot injury, triggering tension in the area.

Yesterday, Deputy Inspector General (Saharanpur Range) Sharad Sachan said that on the day of the incident, Sachin had called Praveen to the house of a mutual friend, Nihal Singh.

"At Nihal's house, Praveen Singh was examining a country-made pistol when he accidentally pulled the trigger and the bullet hit Sachin," he said.

"During questioning, Praveen told that they had taken Sachin to the district hospital but he died on the way," he said.

Police have arrested Praveen and recovered the pistol.

The DIG also announced Rs 25,000 award for the police team "that worked out" the case.