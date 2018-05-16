BSF foils infiltration bid along International Border in Samba ahead of PM Modi's J-K visit

By PTI

JAMMU: BSF troops thwarted an infiltration bid today along the International Border (IB) in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, where a high alert has been sounded ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, officials said.

Modi will be visiting the state on May 19.

"There was an (infiltration) attempt today and it was foiled," Inspector General of BSF, Jammu Frontier, Ram Awtar, told PTI.

A group of infiltrators tried to cross over to the Indian territory in Bobiyan area earlier today, taking advantage of the heavy foliage in the region.

A few rounds of fire were exchanged between the two sides before the infiltrators fled, Awtar said.

This is the fourth infiltration bid to be foiled by the BSF along the IB in the past four days.

Jammu region was put on high alert after movement of suspected militants was detected along the IB in Kathua district on Monday.

A 28-year-old BSF jawan was killed as Pakistani troops opened fire at forward posts in Manguchak area yesterday to help infiltrators crossover.