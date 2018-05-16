Home Nation

Centre gives electronic access to police on missing children

The Ministry of Women and Child Development on Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that it has shared electronic access to data on missing children with the Delhi Police.

Published: 16th May 2018 11:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 11:26 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD) on Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that it has shared electronic access to data on missing children with the Delhi Police.

The ministry told this to a bench of Justices S. Muralidhar and I.S. Mehta, which directed the Delhi Police to apprise it of the progress in tracking missing children, and listed the matter for further hearing on May 31.

The court, which was hearing a plea related to tracking missing children, had in February directed the police to use a "Facial Recognition Software" (FRS), developed by a private entity, on a trial basis to track missing children.

The ministry had made an arrangement through the National Informatics Centre to share data on children with the Delhi Police through e-mail on a daily basis, as agreed upon in a meeting on May 2, it said.

NGO Bachpan Bachao Andolan was ready to supply the FRS to the government free of cost to track missing children.

The NGO has clarified that the software, once run through the NIC network, would prevent any private player from interfering in any manner and the software would adequately assist in identifying and rehabilitating children aged 3 years and above.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Unnao rape case: CBI arrests Two Uttar Pradesh police sub-inspectors

Jinnah portrait row: Aligarh Muslim University students call off protest

Varanasi flyover collapse: PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to kin of those killed

IPL2018
Videos
CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat (Photo | EPS)
West Bengal Panchayat polls: CPI(M) leaders protest over violence in state
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls