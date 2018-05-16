Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir: BSF confirms five militants sneaked into Indian side

The Border Security Forces chief said the militants had sneaked in using a tunnel.

BSF personnel patrolling at the international border on the outskirts of Jammu. (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

JAMMU: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir on May 19, the Border Security Forces (BSF) have confirmed that five militants have sneaked into the Indian side.

BSF Director General KK Sharma, who arrived here on Tuesday, after a trooper was killed in firing by the Pakistani rangers in Samba district, confirmed that the successful infiltration bid took place on Monday.

The BSF chief said the militants had sneaked in using a tunnel. He said a bigger infiltration bid aided by the Pakistani rangers was, however, foiled by the BSF on the international border (IB) on Tuesday.

Modi is scheduled to attend several official functions during his one-day visit on Saturday.

