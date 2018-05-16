Jodhpur Court to hear Salman Khan's Arms Act, blackbuck poaching cases on July 17

By IANS

JODHPUR: The District and Sessions Court here will hear the Kankani blackbuck poaching and Arms Act cases against Bollywood Salman Khan on July 17.

A hearing was held against Salman in the Arms Act case on Tuesday in the court of District and Sessions judge Chandra Kumar Sonagara. The court fixed July 17 as the next date of hearing.

Salman's advocate Hastimal Saraswat submitted an application in the court, arguing that the Kankani blackbuck poaching case and Arms Act case should he heard together as they are both of the same nature and have same witnesses.

After his appeal, Sonagara fixed July 17 as the next date of hearing in both the cases.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate court had acquitted Salman in the Arms Act case on January 18, 2017 after giving him a benefit of doubt. However, the Rajasthan government, appealed in the District and Sessions court against the ruling.

Salman, with an expired licence, had allegedly carried and used firearms while poaching two blackbucks in village Kankani on October 1-2, 1998.

Just last month, Salman was convicted and given a five-year imprisonment on charges of killing two blackbucks. He spent two nights in the Jodhpur Central Jail. He is currently out on bail.