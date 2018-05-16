Home Nation

Jodhpur Court to hear Salman Khan's Arms Act, blackbuck poaching cases on July 17

Salman, with an expired licence, had allegedly carried and used firearms while poaching two blackbucks in village Kankani on October 1-2, 1998.

Published: 16th May 2018 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Salman Khan (File photo | AP)

By IANS

JODHPUR: The District and Sessions Court here will hear the Kankani blackbuck poaching and Arms Act cases against Bollywood Salman Khan on July 17.

A hearing was held against Salman in the Arms Act case on Tuesday in the court of District and Sessions judge Chandra Kumar Sonagara. The court fixed July 17 as the next date of hearing.

Salman's advocate Hastimal Saraswat submitted an application in the court, arguing that the Kankani blackbuck poaching case and Arms Act case should he heard together as they are both of the same nature and have same witnesses.

After his appeal, Sonagara fixed July 17 as the next date of hearing in both the cases.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate court had acquitted Salman in the Arms Act case on January 18, 2017 after giving him a benefit of doubt. However, the Rajasthan government, appealed in the District and Sessions court against the ruling.

Salman, with an expired licence, had allegedly carried and used firearms while poaching two blackbucks in village Kankani on October 1-2, 1998.

Just last month, Salman was convicted and given a five-year imprisonment on charges of killing two blackbucks. He spent two nights in the Jodhpur Central Jail. He is currently out on bail.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Salman Khan blackbuck poaching

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Loktantrik Janata Dal with Sharad Yadav as mentor to be formally launched on May 18

Supreme Court asks Jaiprakash Associates Limited to deposit Rs 1,000 crore to refund home buyers

BSF foils infiltration bid along International Border in Samba ahead of PM Modi's J-K visit

IPL2018
Videos
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
H D Kumaraswamy
Karnataka election: JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy to visit party office
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls