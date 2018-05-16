Home Nation

Kamal Mills fire: Bombay High Court grants bail to co-owners of pub

Published: 16th May 2018 11:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 11:06 PM   |  A+A-

The Kamala Mills fire killed 14 people and injured several others. (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court today granted bail to two accused in the Kamala Mills fire case.

Justice V L Achilya had reserved the order after hearing extensive arguments yesterday.

Ramesh Gowani and Ravi Bhandari, co-owners of the Kamala Mills compound in central Mumbai, were arrested and charged with 'culpable homicide not amounting to murder' under section 304 of the IPC after 14 people died in a fire at two roof-top restaurants in the compound on December 29 last year.

The two had sought bail on the ground that they were not aware of violation of fire safety rules or other illegalities at '1 Above' and Mojo's Bistro pubs, where the tragedy occurred.

Special public prosecutor Prakash Shetty had opposed the bail pleas, saying they knew about the illegal structural changes made at the two pubs.

