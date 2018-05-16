List out practical difficulties in holding simultaneous polls: Law panel to Election Commission

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Law Commission today asked the Election Commission to list out "practical difficulties" in holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies and also sought its views on the proposed legal framework to carry out the exercise.

At a meeting held at Nirvachan Sadan this morning, law panel top brass discussed various logistical and practical aspects with the Chief Election Commissioner and fellow commissioners in holding the two polls together, sources privy to the deliberations told PTI.

"The EC was asked to list out practical difficulties in holding the two set of polls together. These include finance, security and polling personnel, EVMs and paper trail machines," a source said.

On logistical issues, including the number of polling stations needed in 2019,the poll watchdog said it would provide the details to the Law Commission in the coming days.

On the issue of legal framework, including amending the Constitution and the Representation of the People Act, the EC said the law panel is better equipped to understand the requirement.

"Still, the EC said it would give its views on the issue," the source said. The EC would also give views on the model code of conduct which begins on the day polls are announced and continues a couple of days after the verdict is declared.

In 2015, the poll panel was asked by the government about the feasibility of simultaneous polls and the commission made it clear that it would require amendment to the Constitution and election laws and would require certain number of EVMs, poling personnel, Rs 9000 core besides other logistics.