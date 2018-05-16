Home Nation

Loktantrik Janata Dal with Sharad Yadav as mentor to be formally launched on May 18

After the Nitish Kumar-headed JD(U) decided to switch to the NDA fold last year, a faction of the party had opposed.

Published: 16th May 2018 04:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 04:26 PM   |  A+A-

Former JD(U) president Sharad Yadav | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Aiming to stitch an alliance of non-BJP parties to oust the NDA major from power and introduce 'politics of socialism', supporters of rebel JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav will formally launch their party Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) here on May 18.

The party is being formed with Yadav as its "mentor", a leader of the rebel group Arun Srivastava told reporters here.

The foundation convention will be held at Talkatora Stadium, where around 8,000 members of the LJD are expected to converge on the day, Srivastava added.

"Yadav ji will be present on the occasion besides other senior leaders like (currently independent) MP Veerendra Kumar. The party aims to introduce a new kind of politics," he said.

Srivastava said the LJD is being floated as the matter relating to 'which is the original JD(U)' is pending before court.

After the Nitish Kumar-headed JD(U) decided to switch to the NDA fold last year, a faction of the party had opposed.

The faction had approached the Election Commission, contending "it was the real JD(U) and not the one led by Kumar".

"We are politicians and needed a party to contest elections. Since the matter is pending before the court, we decided to float the party. We will make efforts to bring all the anti-BJP parties together ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls to oust the party which is posing threat to democracy," Srivastava said.

He said Yadav has already been making efforts to bring non-BJP parties on a common platform through his 'Preserve Composite Culture' campaign.

Srivastava added that the decision whether Yadav and other senior leaders with join the LJD or not will be taken based on the court case verdict.

He said that the LJD, with former Rajasthan minister Fateh Singh as the president, will pay special attention to issues concerning farmers, workers, weaker and marginalised sections, the youth and women.

The LJD intends to introduce electoral reforms "to rid politics of the influence of money, muscle and mafia".

The party will follow the path shown by iconic leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Ram Manohar Lohia, BR Ambedkar, Jai Prakash Narayan and others, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Loktantrik Janata Dal Sharad Yadav

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Jodhpur Court to hear Salman Khan's Arms Act, blackbuck poaching cases on July 17

Supreme Court asks Jaiprakash Associates Limited to deposit Rs 1,000 crore to refund home buyers

BSF foils infiltration bid along International Border in Samba ahead of PM Modi's J-K visit

IPL2018
Videos
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
H D Kumaraswamy
Karnataka election: JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy to visit party office
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls